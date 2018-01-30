Tom Brady’s List Of Man Crushes Includes Patriots Teammates, Music Star

Tom Brady was grilled with all of the important questions during Monday’s Super Bowl LII Opening Night.

The New England Patriots quarterback was asked about his mindset heading into Sunday, his now-famous injured hand and most importantly, who his man crushes are?

Considering Brady is the ultimate team player, it was no surprise that the list mostly featured his Patriots teammates, but he also made sure to give a shoutout to Super Bowl LII’s halftime performer.

Check out Brady run through his list of man crushes in the clip below:

We’re curious if inner competition will brew between Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski to determine who is the No. 1 man crush.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports