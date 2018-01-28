Tom Brady’s Unique Dynamic With Josh McDaniels On Full Display In This Clip

Does Tom Brady hate Josh McDaniels?

That was the dominant storyline in early December after television cameras caught Brady blowing up on the New England Patriots offensive coordinator during their Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, the relationship between quarterback and coordinator is far more complex than what fans see on the sideline, and now we have further proof. In the second installment of Brady’s new Facebook documentary series, “Tom vs Time,” the Patriots QB reveals the daily back-and-forth he has with McDaniels and opens up about their dynamic.

Brady & Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/Rqty36bWTn — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 28, 2018

It’s fascinating to watch Brady’s attention to detail as he sends a voice memo to McDaniels about a minor detail from a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The two also seem very much in sync, as McDaniels calls him back a short while later with his thoughts on Brady’s observation.

And as for the sideline dust-ups? It’s all part of the process, according to Brady.

“He wants to kill me sometimes and believe me, I want to kill him sometimes,” he says. “But I think we have a great deal of respect and trust and love for one another because we know once we come together on game day that we’re both giving it everything we got. We’re doing the best we can.”

Unfortunately for Brady, he’ll have to start from scratch with a new offensive coordinator next season, as McDaniels is expected to take the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach job after Super Bowl LII. But this clip demonstrates just how well the two worked together during McDaniels’ six seasons running New England’s offense.

