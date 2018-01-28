‘Tom Vs Time’: Watch Episode 2 Of Tom Brady’s New Facebook Series

Episode 2 of “Tom vs Time” is here.

The first episode of Tom Brady’s new Facebook series debuted Thursday, and the results were pretty interesting.

The New England Patriots quarterback showed off his Deflategate suspension letter and read notes from Bill Belichick’s pre-Super Bowl LI team meeting. We also got to see Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, console the 40-year-old QB after the Pats’ season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oh, and as expected, there were plenty of TB12 diets, massages and workouts.

To see Brady pull back the curtain a little further, watch Episode 2 in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images