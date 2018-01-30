New England Patriots

‘Tom Vs Time’: Watch Episode 3 Of Tom Brady’s New Facebook Series

by on Tue, Jan 30, 2018 at 12:21PM
We’re on to Episode 3.

Tom Brady’s new Facebook video documentary series, “Tom vs Time,” debuted last Thursday and offered an all-access, behind-the-scenes look into the life of the New England Patriots quarterback.

The first two episodes already have produced some memorable moments, from Brady opening up on his relationship with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to a seemingly innocuous scene involving his 5-year-old daughter that since has generated quite a controversy.

The third installment of the six-part series dropped Tuesday, and you can watch the video in its entirety below.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

