Tony Romo Baffled By Titans’ 4th Down Attempt: ‘What Are They Doing?’

The Tennessee Titans’ playcalling and execution in the first half of their NFL Divisional Round playoff matchup against the New England Patriots on Saturday night was not too good, to say the least.

So much so that CBS color analyst Tony Romo seemed perplexed at what the Titans were doing on a fourth down attempt late in the first half at Gillette Stadium.

Romo’s comments made sense. Titans running back Derrick Henry, who’s 250 pounds, decided against going up the middle and bounced to the outside, where the Patriots defense quickly tackled him for a loss to take over possession. Sure, Henry still might not have gained the first down by going up the middle, but he pretty much erased any hope for a conversion by going to the outside.

A better play call, like one that took advantage of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota’s mobility, also could’ve helped.

In response, the Pats used their three timeouts to move into position for a 53-yard field goal, but kicker Stephen Gostkowski couldn’t convert.

Still, it was a bad sequence for the Titans at the end of the quarter, one during which they were outscored 21-0 after taking a 7-0 lead after the first 15 minutes.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports