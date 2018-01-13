Transfer News: Barcelona’s Arda Turan Leaves With Touching Goodbye Message

Photo via YouTube/RoMarsh

Arda Turan doesn’t seem bitter over the end of his soccer dream.

FC Barcelona announced Saturday on its website the Turkish midfielder has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-season loan deal. The duration of the loan spans the remainder of Turan’s contract, all but ending his career with the La Liga (Spanish league) giant after two-plus seasons.

Turan bid a poignant farewell to Barcelona on Saturday via Facebook.

The 30-year-old struggled to make an impact at Barcelona after joining the club in summer 2015 from Ateltico Madrid. He played just 55 games in all competitions in two years and scored 15 goals.

Istanbul Basaksehir tops the Super Lig (Turkish League) standings after 17 games, and Turan should boost its prospects of winning the title.

Turan’s Barcelona departure paves the way for Philippe Coutinho to inherit the No. 7 jersey following his blockbuster transfer from Liverpool earlier this week.