Transfer News: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Wants West Ham Exit In January

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez won’t remain at West Ham beyond this month by his own choice.

The West Ham striker’s agent, Eduardo Hernandez, told ‘Agenda FOX Sports’ on Monday his client wants to leave the Premier League club during the January transfer window for one that better fits his style and will accommodate his wish to play regular games. Hernandez has struggled for much of his six-month tenure at West Ham, and he’s interested in changing scenery again.

“There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he’s a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional,” Hernandez said on Monday on Agenda FOX Sports, per ESPN’s Tom Marshall. “Our primary focus is a club in which (Chicharito) can play the most games possible. That’s the most important.

“Javier has asked personally for it. He’s commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play.”

Chicharito has been linked with a move to Turkish club Besiktas, a return to Liga MX (Mexico’s first division) or a switch to a Major League Soccer team.

But West Ham is facing a striker shortage, with Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini currently out with foot and hamstring injuries, respectively. Perhaps that’s why manager David Moyes suggested Saturday West Ham has decided against selling Chicharito during the January transfer window.

“Will he definitely stay?” Moyes said. “I’d like to think so, yeah. It would need to take something … If you asked ‘Would Paul Pogba definitely stay with Man United?’, if Real Madrid came in with £500 million, then he probably wouldn’t, so money would always be the talker. At the moment, no one has made an offer, as far as I know anyway.”

Moyes comments represent an about-face from the stance West Ham took earlier this month regarding Chicharito’s availability.

How the 29-year-old marksman reacts to the news will be worth watching in the coming days, as the Jan. 31 transfer deadline nears.