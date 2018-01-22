Transfer News: Why Alexis Sanchez Joined Man United From Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez has his reasons for joining Manchester United from a Premier League rival.

The Chilean forward revealed why he left Arsenal for Manchester United on Monday, following the completion of his blockbuster transfer, which involved Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way from the Red Devils to the Gunners.

“I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world,” Sanchez told Manchester United’s website. “I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans. The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.”

Sanchez’s signing completes one of the longest-running and most significant transfer sagas in recent Premier League history. His Arsenal contract was set to expire this summer, and the uncertainty around his future reportedly has destabilized the Gunners since last March. The Gunners now lose their top goal threat of recent seasons.

1 – Alexis Sanchez has both scored (80) and been involved in (121) more goals than any other Arsenal player since his debut in August 2014. Devilish. pic.twitter.com/eqFmIkXuwo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

Manchester United hopes Sanchez, 29, has the same impact as its 1992 signing of Eric Cantona and 2012 addition of Robin van Persie. Both are credited for helping the club win the Premier League title immediately after their respective arrivals.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports