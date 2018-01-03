Tuukka Rask Continues Dominant Stretch In Bruins’ 5-1 Win Vs. Islanders

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Tuukka Rask has been dominant of late.

The Boston Bruins netminder is coming off a scorching hot December that saw him go 9-0-1 with a .955 save percentage.

And Rask began 2018 on a similar note, as he shut down the New York Islanders on Tuesday in Boston’s 5-1 win at Barclays Center.

The veteran goalie stopped 25 of the 26 shots that were sent his way Tuesday with the lone goal coming after Brandon Carlo turned the puck over in front of the net.

To see Rask’s best stop of the game, check out the DCU Save of the Day video above.