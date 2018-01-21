Tuukka Rask Slams Door On Canadiens To Cement Bruins’ 4-1 Victory

Photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins completed the trifecta Saturday night when they defeated the rival Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at Bell Centre to notch their third win over the Habs in eight days.

Boston led 2-1 midway through the third period when the Canadiens went on an assault against Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask. But, as he’s done for the past two months, Rask shut the door on his opponent and the Bruins potted two late goals to secure the win.

To see Rask’s impressive sequence, check out the DCU Save of the Day video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.