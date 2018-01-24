Tuukka Rask’s Huge Save On Damon Severson Breakaway Preserves Bruins Lead

The Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 17 games Tuesday with a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, and plenty of that is thanks to Tuukka Rask’s performance between the pipes.

The B’s netminder turned away 37 shots — a tie for his season high — and made a huge save on a Damon Severson breakaway during the third period to preserve Boston’s lead.

To see the impressive save, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images