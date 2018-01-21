Twitter Ruthlessly Reminds Tony Romo Of His Playoff Woes During AFC Title Game

Tony Romo no longer is an NFL quarterback, but he still is being trolled as if he is.
Romo, who now serves as a CBS color commentator, was on the call for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. And given the magnitude of the contest, some football fans couldn’t resist getting on Romo’s case.
While Romo was a very solid QB over the course of 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he didn’t exactly shine on the big stage. Romo owns a career 2-4 postseason record, as well as a handful unfavorable playoff highlights that he’d certainly like to forget.
So as Romo fulfilled his broadcasting duties Sunday, Twitter decided to remind him of his postseason shortcomings.
Ouch.
