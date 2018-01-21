Twitter Ruthlessly Reminds Tony Romo Of His Playoff Woes During AFC Title Game

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo no longer is an NFL quarterback, but he still is being trolled as if he is.

Romo, who now serves as a CBS color commentator, was on the call for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. And given the magnitude of the contest, some football fans couldn’t resist getting on Romo’s case.

While Romo was a very solid QB over the course of 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he didn’t exactly shine on the big stage. Romo owns a career 2-4 postseason record, as well as a handful unfavorable playoff highlights that he’d certainly like to forget.

So as Romo fulfilled his broadcasting duties Sunday, Twitter decided to remind him of his postseason shortcomings.

The furthest Tony Romo went in the playoffs as a player: Divisional Round The furthest Tony Romo has gone in the playoffs as a broadcaster: Conference Championships pic.twitter.com/ot9m8KkJv0 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 21, 2018

How come Tony Romo couldn’t read defenses like this when he was playing? — Dre God 👽 (@Y2Dre_) January 21, 2018

This is the biggest game Tony Romo has ever been in. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 21, 2018

Jim Nantz: “Hey Tony. Well done! You finally made the Conference Championship round of the NFL Playoffs!” Tony Romo: “Thanks, Jim. I’m still shocked myself.” pic.twitter.com/CUkBTPJF4Q — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) January 21, 2018

I feel nervous about Tony Romo on such a big stage. He's never seen anything like a championship game before. #ChampionshipSunday — Dave Rothenberg (@RothenbergESPN) January 21, 2018

Ouch.