UFC 220 Results: Calvin Kattar Hands Shane Burgos First Loss With TKO

BOSTON — Calvin Kattar is from the Boston area and Shane Burgos hails from New York, and in a classic Boston vs. New York showdown at UFC 220, the Massachusetts native came away with the victory.

Kattar defeated Burgos via TKO 32 seconds into the third round at TD Garden with a series of vicious strikes that handed the New Yorker his first career professional loss in the featherweight division.

“The Boston Finisher” became the third Massachusetts native to win a fight on Saturday night, as Rob Font knocked out Thomas Almeida to open the main card and Kyle Bochniak defeated Brandon Davis to close out the prelims.

Kattar made his UFC debut at UFC 214 in Anaheim and defeated Andre Fili on just two weeks’ notice via unanimous decision. This time, Kattar made a bigger statement with a devastating knockout that drew a raucous reaction from the hometown crowd.

Kattar improves to 18-2 in his mixed-martial arts career and he’ll hope this win propels him into a ranked position in the featherweight class.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images