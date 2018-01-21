UFC 220 Results: Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic Defend Championship Belts

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic showed why they are champions in the City of Champions on Saturday night at UFC 220.

Cormier knocked out Volkan Oezdemir in the second round to defend the light heavyweight title and Stipe Miocic defeated Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision to defend the heavyweight title for a record third time in a wildly entertaining night of mixed-martial arts at TD Garden.

In the heavyweight title fight, Ngannou and Miocic traded blows in an extremely scintillating first round. However, it appeared Ngannou tired out after trying to land a series of his trademark knockout blows during the first round. Miocic was successful in dodging Ngannou’s most dangerous strikes and was able to take Ngannou to the ground after the first round and he landed more than 100 ground strikes to control the fight the rest of the way.

In the co-main event, Cormier showed why experience is important in title fights. He dominated Oezdemir in the first round and succeeded in knocking down the Swiss fighter and used a series of ground strikes to end the fight.