UFC 220 Results: Rob Font Crushes Thomas Almeida With Devastating KO

BOSTON — Rob Font’s long winning streak on American soil continues and it does so in devastating fashion.

The Boston native defeated Thomas Almeida on his home turf via TKO in the second round at UFC 220 to remain undefeated in the United States. Font delivered a leg kick that caught Almeida before adding several more uppercuts to knock the Brazilian to the mat and finish the fight.

Capitalize it and put it in 𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗗! Rob Font is a force at 135 pounds! #UFC220 pic.twitter.com/d2Xqw5QyXE — Kyle Johnson (@KidNobuhiko) January 21, 2018

The No. 14-ranked bantamweight contender was coming off a tough loss to Pedro Munhoz in Brazil and his only two losses came in the South American nation. He joked before the fight that his struggles in the South American country were similar to that of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s struggles in Miami.

But fighting in front of his hometown crowd, Font delivered on a grand stage, delivering his fifth career knockout in the UFC. In fact, all five of his UFC wins have come via KO.

Font controlled the fight from start to finish, outstriking Almeida, 41-24, while recording two knockdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images