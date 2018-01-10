UCF Fans Put Up Billboard In Tuscaloosa Asking For Home-And-Home With Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide won their fifth national championship in nine seasons Monday night when they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in an epic College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
And now it’s time to find out who the real champion is, right?
The Universtiy of Central Florida Knights finished the season as college football’s only undefeated team after beating the Auburn Tigers — the only team to beat both Georgia and Alabama — in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
While the Knights have declared themselves national champions after finishing 13-0, some of their fans want to prove to the world that they are the best team. So, they put up a billboard in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where the University of Alabama is located, asking Nick Saban and the Tide for a home-and-home series.
Take a look:
Now that’s bold.
Alabama has lost five games in the last four seasons, so UCF and its fans might want to be careful what they wish for.
