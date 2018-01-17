UFC Rumors: Did Jon Jones Pass Polygraph Test About Alleged PED Use?

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jon Jones isn’t going down without a fight.

UFC announced in August that Jones tested positive for a banned substance before his light heavyweight championship win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on July 29. Jones subsequently was stripped of the title in September — the third time he’s been stripped of the gold — but he’s since denied any wrongdoing and apparently is going to great lengths to prove his innocence.

MMAFighting.com reported Tuesday that Jones took a polygraph test last month in the hopes of proving he’s telling the truth about never knowingly taking Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, or any other performance-enhancing drug leading up to his UFC 214 fight.

Jones passed the test, UFC sources told MMAFighting.com.

We obviously can’t assume he’s telling the truth based solely on this test, which neither UFC nor the United States Anti-Doping Agency asked Jones to take. (It reportedly was conducted by the PGP Polygraph & Interviewing Service in Albuquerque, N.M. on Dec. 7.)

But it’s clear Jones’ camp is making good on its word to fight the failed drug test, which was administered the day before he defeated Cormier via a third-round TKO, a result that’s since been changed to a no-contest.