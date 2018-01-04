UNC-FSU Ref Literally Turns Back On Joel Berry, Makes Fool Of Himself

Basketball referees understandably get sick of players pleading for calls. But there are ways to handle upset players, and ways not to handle them.

Let’s just say Ted Valentine could use some work in this regard.

During the final 10 minutes of No. 11 UNC’s game against Florida State on Wednesday, Tarheels senior guard Joel Berry II got upset after a missed call on Seminoles fastbreak. Clearly held on the play, Berry attempted to talk to Valentine during a dead-ball timeout, but Valentine wasn’t having any of it.

Check this out:

Joel Berry gets held, which leads to a turnover (easy call to miss in transition, BUT) Ted Valentine then refuses to engage Berry in conversation, literally turning his back to him. pic.twitter.com/q8jxDtVhFC — Hayes Permar (@DHPIV) January 4, 2018

Wow.

Here’s another look:

Ted Valentine is not interested in what Joel Berry has to say pic.twitter.com/j1XlpIEhLC — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) January 4, 2018

Admittedly, it’s hard to not chuckle at Valentine’s blatant disrespect for Berry.

However, the truth is that this is a pretty pathetic move from an official who clearly wanted to be the center of attention. ESPN college hoops analyst Jay Bilas ripped Valentine for the bizarre moment.

Wow. An official in the UNC-FSU game literally turned his back on a four-year player trying to speak with him after a dead ball timeout. And, officials talk about players showing officials up. Ridiculous. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 4, 2018

Well said.

It was an all-around tough not for Berry and the Tarheels, as UNC lost 81-80 to drop to 12-3 on the season.

