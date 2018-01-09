Upcoming Tom Brady Documentary To Offer Rare, All-Access Look At Patriots QB

Tom Brady is letting his guard down.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who has worked tirelessly during his NFL career to avoid controversy and control his own narrative, will be the subject of an all-access, behind-the-scenes documentary series titled, “Tom vs Time.”

The six-episode series will air exclusively on Facebook’s mobile video platform, Facebook Watch. The documentary gives unprecedented access to producer Gotham Chopra, who follows Brady from the 2017 offseason throughout the regular- and postseason, offering a rare glimpse into the life of the normally guarded 40-year-old QB.

Included in the footage are scenes of Brady in his Brookline, Mass., home with his children and wife, Gisele Bundchen, as well as “a bro-trip to Montana (with teammates Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola), … a summer tour of China with his son Jack, and in the car during Brady’s commute to and from work in Foxborough, Mass.,” according to The New York Times.

It appears Brady does pick and choose his spots, though: The Times notes that head coach Bill Belichick is “almost completely absent” in the documentary — offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, meanwhile, makes several cameos — and that the series avoids sensitive subjects like the NFL player protests, New England’s surprising trade of Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers and Brady’s relationship with his trainer, Alex Guerrero.

Here’s a trailer for the series, which is expected to be released later this month, although its debut date could depend on how far the Patriots go in the playoffs: