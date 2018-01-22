USA Soccer’s Julie Ertz Learns Of Eagles’ Super Bowl Berth, Cries Joyfully On Field

Julie Ertz knows how hard reaching the big game can be, so it’s only appropriate she celebrates her husband’s accomplishment.

The United States women’s soccer team star cried tears of joy Sunday night when she learned the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom her husband Zach Ertz plays tight end, defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. She missed Eagles vs. Vikings due to her participation in USA’s exhibition-game win over Denmark, but a USA soccer staff member told her Philly’s good news right after her game, prompting this emotional reaction.

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz…💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

Having helped USA win the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Julie certainly can share some tips with Zach about crossing the finish line successfully.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images