US Soccer Goes Young In Latest Roster; How Fast Is Too Fast For USMNT Prospects?

As the United States men’s soccer team moves on from a catastrophic 2017, we can’t help but wonder if speed will kill a brighter future?

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan announced Monday the 30-man roster for USA’s annual January training camp. The roster is teeming with young players, as 21 are aged 24 or younger and 15 of them are hoping to debut as senior internationals on Jan. 28 when USA takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in an exhibition game.

Team USA isn’t preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Instead it’s trying to expose young players to the rigors of international soccer. But is this the best way to do so?

In the latest episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard debate how quickly USA should jettison veteran stalwarts in favor of young up-and comers. Watch the above video for their opinions on Team USA’s next moves.

Or you can watch the full episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images