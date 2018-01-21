Vikings Fans Take Over Rocky Steps, Bust Out ‘Skol’ Chant In Philly

Minnesota Vikings fans committed a cardinal sin in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Ahead of the Vikes’ NFC Championship Game with the Eagles, Minnesota Fans invaded the Museum of Art’s front steps — more famously known as “the Rocky Steps.” And, unsurprisingly, the hoard of Vikings loyalists busted out yet another “Skol” chant.

Check this out:

Happened to stop by the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia and witnessed an epic Skol chant. Vikings fans are ready! #Skol #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/ltLeXPYu4e — Felicia Johnson (@effjayyy) January 21, 2018

And here’s another angle:

Vikings fans doing the "Skol" chant on the top of the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art: pic.twitter.com/nXemI2gSGJ — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) January 21, 2018

As if that wasn’t enough to enrage Philly natives, Vikings fans also updated the Rocky statue’s wardrobe.

That is just unforgivable.

Is the “Skol” chant getting a bit insufferable? Probably. Still, it was hard to not get goosebumps when Case Keenum led the rally cry in the final moments of the Vikings’ thrilling win over the New Orleans Saints last week.