Vikings Hilariously Play Freeze Tag After Scoring Touchdown Vs. Saints

The playoffs are when NFL teams (supposedly) bring their A-games to the table.

But, nowadays, the postseason also presents the perfect opportunity for teams to up the ante with their touchdown celebrations.

That’s exactly what the Minnesota Vikings did during their NFC Divisional Round matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Check out this game of freeze tag that broke out after Latavius Murray punched in a one-yard touchdown run:

FREEZE TAG! 😂 The Vikings broke out another fantastic celebration for their 17-0 lead #NOvsMIN pic.twitter.com/NaSaK0rrHk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 14, 2018

Say what you want about TD celebrations, but it’s hard to argue that wasn’t awesome.

But should we have been surprised? After all, the Vikings regularly put on some of the best TD celebrations throughout the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images