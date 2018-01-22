Vikings Play Curling After Scoring Early TD In NFC Championship Game

Another week, another top-notch touchdown celebration from the Minnesota Vikings.

During the first quarter of the Vikings’ NFC Championship Game showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum connected with tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 25-yard TD catch. And after the play, Rudolph, Stefon Diggs, Latavius Murray and Adam Thielen played a game of curling.

That’s right, everyone’s favorite Olympic sport popped up on an NFL field.

Check this out:

#SKOL! The Vikings strike first on FOX … and celebrate with a little bit of curling. As one does. 😂 #MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/zsyixEWrfI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 21, 2018

Decent TD celebration, for sure.

But how does it stack up with the freeze-tag celebration the Vikings did during their NFC Divisional Round win over the New Orleans Saints? Personally, we think the freeze tag performance will be tough to beat.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images