Vikings’ Playoff Win Over Saints Makes Timberwolves, Wild Fans Go Bonkers

The effects of the Minnesota Vikings’ improbable playoff win rippled throughout the twin cities and beyond.

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild went crazy in celebration Sunday following the game-winning touchdown Stefon Diggs scored for the Vikings against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Some fans watched the second half of the Vikings game at Target Center prior to the start of the Timberwolves’ matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Here’s the reaction of T-Wolves fans and some players to Diggs’ touchdown.

In St. Paul, Minn., many Wild fans watched the end of the Vikings game in the Xcel Energy Center concourse.

Despite wearing different colors than the Vikings, Wild and Timberwolves probably have screamed themselves purple over one of the most spectacular finishes in NFL playoff history.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images