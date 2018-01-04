Warriors’ Draymond Green Laughs Off Dave Chapelle’s Joke About His Name

Draymond Green likes a good joke, especially when it’s about him.

The Golden State Warriors forward publicly chuckled at a joke superstar comedian Dave Chapelle made about him in “Equanimity”, his newly released stand-up routine for Netflix. In the joke, Chappelle riffs on transracial former activist Rachel Dolezal before turning to Green, who shared the video and reaction on Twitter (warning: the video contains some foul language).

Green tweeted his response to Chapelle’s joke early Thursday morning, hours after the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-122.

Draymond Green Jr. will understand the punchline one day, and Chapelle still will be funny when it happens.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images