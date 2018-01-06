Watch 53-Year-Old Rafael Palmeiro Take BP As Part Of MLB Comeback Attempt

Photo via YouTube/MLB

Turns out Rafael Palmeiro wasn’t kidding, he actually is making an attempt to return to Major League Baseball.

The retired slugger hasn’t played in MLB since 2005, but expressed a desire to return to the big leagues. His departure from the game following his name incessantly being linked to steroid-users was understandably messy, but in an attempt to turn the page, he posted a video Friday showing him taking some swings in a cage.

Taks a look:

Good to be back in the cage again. The comeback is real. pic.twitter.com/uA8FMjyTjv — Rafael Palmeiro (@Rafael_Palmeiro) January 5, 2018

If nothing else, he still has some pretty impressive mechanics.

But of course, a comeback at age 53 will be a wildly uphill battle, and teams almost certainly would be reticent to give him a chance, given he very well would be useless in the field and wouldn’t produce strong enough numbers for a team to want to have him take a roster spot and simply DH.

But then again, stranger things have happened.