Watch Al Pacino Play Disgraced Penn State Coach Joe Paterno In New Trailer

A couple of months ago, we got a glimpse of what Al Pacino will look like when he plays legendary Penn State head coach Joe Paterno in the upcoming HBO biopic.
While the initial look made our jaw drop, the teaser trailer for “Paterno” dropped Friday, and it will give you chills.
Pacino bears an uncanny resemblance to the disgraced head coach who was relieved of his duties in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.
Take a look at the trailer below:
We expect this film to take quite a few awards based on the trailer alone.
The film will cover a two-week period of Paterno’s life, and will let audiences draw their own conclusion about his culpability in the scandal.
“Paterno” will debut this spring.
