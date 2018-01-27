Watch As Bruins’ Brad Marchand Hilariously Tries To Get Kiss From Parrot

The best thing Brad Marchand does during the NHL’s All-Star weekend might have nothing to do with hockey.

The Boston Bruins winger is in Tampa Bay with the NHL’s best players for the annual All-Star festivities. But before Marchand took the ice for the Skills Competition, he spent some quality time with … a parrot.

Marchand hilariously greeted the tropical bird by saying “he’s got a bigger nose than I do.” Then, after watching the parrot’s keeper get a kiss from the bird, Marchand himself tried to steal a smooch.

Check this out:

“He’s got a bigger nose than I do.” 🐦 pic.twitter.com/bGiEy0NMPV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2018

Better luck next time, Marshy.

The 29-year-old will participate in the NHL Accuracy Shooting event during Saturday’s skills competition, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. And on Sunday, Marchand and the rest of the Atlantic Division All-Stars will square off against the Metropolitan All-Stars at 3:30.

The winner of that matchup will advance to the final game, where they’ll play either the Central or Pacific All-Stars.