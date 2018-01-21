New England Patriots

Watch Bill Belichick’s Jubilant Celebration As Patriots Reach Super Bowl

by on Sun, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:23PM
12,974

You’d have to see it to believe it.

Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was an absolute nail-biter, but as the New England Patriots’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars was in sight, the Pats finally could let loose.

Even Bill Belichick.

After an 18-yard Dion Lewis rush on a third-and-9 with just over two minutes to go all but secured New England’s 24-20 win, the Patriots coach unleashed a rare showing of emotion in the form of pure happiness.

Check it out:

And it’s clear celebrating isn’t Belichick’s forte, as he appeared to struggle with a joyous embrace with wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

With Super Bowl LII two short weeks away, there’s a chance Belichick and the Patriots could be celebrating in Minnesota in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team