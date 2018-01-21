Watch Bill Belichick’s Jubilant Celebration As Patriots Reach Super Bowl

You’d have to see it to believe it.
Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was an absolute nail-biter, but as the New England Patriots’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars was in sight, the Pats finally could let loose.
Even Bill Belichick.
After an 18-yard Dion Lewis rush on a third-and-9 with just over two minutes to go all but secured New England’s 24-20 win, the Patriots coach unleashed a rare showing of emotion in the form of pure happiness.
And it’s clear celebrating isn’t Belichick’s forte, as he appeared to struggle with a joyous embrace with wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
With Super Bowl LII two short weeks away, there’s a chance Belichick and the Patriots could be celebrating in Minnesota in the near future.
