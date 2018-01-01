Watch Bills Mafia Go Ballistic As Buffalo Ends 19-Year Playoff Drought

After 19 long years, the Buffalo Bills are heading to the NFL playoffs.

The Bills took care of business with a 22-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but they needed help from other teams in Week 17 in order to clinch a postseason berth. Luckily for Buffalo, everything worked out exactly as hoped.

The Tennessee Titans hung on for a 15-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the magic continued with the Cincinnati Bengals stunning the Baltimore Ravens with a late game-winning touchdown to send the Bills to the playoffs.

And as you can imagine, Buffalo fans went absolutely berserk as the team clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in nearly two decades.

Earning a spot in the dance only is step one for the Bills. They’ll travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jags in an AFC Wild-Card Game on Sunday, looking to win their first playoff game since 1995.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images