Browns Fans Honor 0-16 Season With Hilariously Sad Parade Around Stadium

Oh, to be a Cleveland Browns fan.

On the same day the NFL celebrates the start of the playoffs, Browns fans are celebrating … misery?

Some Browns fans, who watched their team go 0-16 this season, actually paraded around FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. Scenes from the parade are pretty sad, yet so hilarious at the same time.

Check this out:

The parade held for the 0-16 Browns was … interesting. pic.twitter.com/QguadjGzkJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2018

So, how on Earth did this parade come to be?

“It’s going to go around the stadium (to form) a big loop, a big zero for the number of wins we had this year,” said Chris McNeil, who came up with the idea for the parade, per CBS Sports.

McNeil reportedly took donations, and will give approximately $14,000 to the Cleveland Food Bank.

Of course, not everyone found the parade humorous — especially Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

That parade is a joke don’t call yourself a true browns fan if you go to that thing! Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire and it is completely wrong! — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) January 6, 2018

Here’s how the Browns responded to the parade:

“We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season,” the team said in a statement, via CBS Sports. “We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve.”

Never a dull moment in the Land.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images