Watch Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Score Four Goals In Half A Game Vs. Hurricanes

Patrice Bergeron is best-known as the NHL’s best defensive plyer, but the Boston Bruins center is plenty capable of generating offense, too.

That part of his skill set was on full display Saturday night at TD Garden, when Bergeron scored four goals in a little more than half a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

His first goal was a shorthanded tally in the first period.

Bergeron’s second goal gave Boston a 3-1 first-period lead, and was the 700th point of his career.

Bergeron completed the second hat trick of his career in the second period.

A little more than five minutes later, Bergeron scored his fourth goal of the game, something he had never done before.

It had been nearly 20 years since a Bruins player scored four goals in a game. Dave Andreychuk was the last to do it on Oct. 28, 1999, against the Tampa Bay Lightning.