Watch Calais Campbell Miraculously Predict Final Score Of Jaguars-Steelers

We might need to start referring to Calais Campbell as Nostradamus.

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ gritty 10-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in the teams’ wild-card game last weekend, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero asked Campbell to address the doubters of Jacksonville’s offense.

While Campbell didn’t divulge into X’s and O’s, he explained the Jaguars would take a division-round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers regardless of how they get there. But the arbitrary final score Campbell threw out in anticipation of a shootout proved to be a product of incredible foresight.

Check this out:

Nobody saw a 45-42 #Jaguars win over the #Steelers. Nobody … except Calais Campbell, who reminded me what he told me after last week’s game. This is so weird @Campbell93 pic.twitter.com/QifCN5AuSc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2018

Nailed it.

Leading up to Sunday’s contest at Heinz Field, it would have been hard to imagine Blake Bortles and the Jaguars offense lighting up the scoreboard. But that’s exactly what happened in Jacksonville’s 45-42 win, just like Campbell predicted.

So Calais, what will the final score be in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots?

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports