Watch Cavs’ Kevin Love Hand Ball To Isaiah Thomas Like He’s Little Kid

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Kevin Love situation in Cleveland just keeps getting more and more bizarre.

The Cavaliers forward reportedly was called out during a recent team meeting, and nearly everything that’s happened since hasn’t made him or his teammates look good at all.

And then there was Friday night’s game with the Indiana Pacers, which the Cavs won 115-108.

At one point in the game, Love threw a warmup jacket on teammate Jeff Green, who understandably was upset. The strangest moment of all, though, came when Love corralled a rebound and handed the ball to Isaiah Thomas as if he were some 8-year-old.

Check this out:

The way Kevin Love gave the ball to Isaiah Thomas 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lnAZdIKmiK — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 27, 2018

Weird.

Here’s a closer look:

This will now be a season-long “Kevin Love fed up” thread. Here is Love petty handing the ball to Isaiah after Thomas goes for the same rebound (via @skalakattack & @AnthonyG729 ) pic.twitter.com/2p55rYy4St — Agent of NBA Chaos (@World_Wide_Wob) January 27, 2018

Now, is it possible people are reading too much into this? Sure.

But when you consider Thomas reportedly led the charge against Love during the infamous meeting, it’s not a stretch to say Love now is fed up and and acting out against his teammates.

The Cavs are 3-7 in their last 10 games, and currently sit six games back of the Boston Celtics for first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.