Watch Celtics Hilariously Attempt British Accents Ahead Of London Game

The Boston Celtics are ready for their trip across the pond.

The Celtics will battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at The O2 Arena in London, and in preparation for the overseas matchup, a few C’s players tried their hand at a British accent to get fans excited for the game.

Check out the attempts in the video below. Let’s just say they could use some work.

Good at basketball, bad at english accents 😂 pic.twitter.com/bLcaOinoZ3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2018

If we had to choose the best, we’d say Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward came the closest to achieving the British accent. As for Al Horford and Guerschon Yabusele, well, we’re not really sure what they were going for there.

Hopefully the Celtics don’t catch too much flack from the locals for their poor impressions.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images