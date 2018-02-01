Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Absolutely Posterize Kristaps Porzingis

Another day, another incredible showing of athleticism from Jaylen Brown.

Brown’s latest addition to his highlight reel came in the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the New York Knicks on Wednesday. After receiving a pass at halfcourt from Terry Rozier, Brown drove all the way to the basket and finished the play with a thunderous dunk over Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.

Check out Brown’s slam:

Jaylen Brown throws it down on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/udg1rAa2RW — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2018

While Brown won’t be playing in the NBA All-Star Game, it’s a real head-scratcher as to why he wasn’t invited to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

