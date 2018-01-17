Watch Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum Score On Jrue Holiday With Sweet Crossover

Boston Celtics rookie forward Jayson Tatum has many different offensive moves despite being 19 years old, and he pulled one out of his bag of tricks to fool New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday on Tuesday night.

That’s a sweet crossover.

Tatum has shown an ability to score in a variety of ways. The Duke product uses his great length to score at the rim, he can hit from the midrange (as shown in the video above), and he’s still leading the league in 3-point shooting at 45.9 percent.

Celtics fans are hoping to see scoring moves like this one from Tatum for many years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images