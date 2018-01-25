Watch Chipper Jones, Trevor Hoffman Emotionally React To Hall Of Fame Phone Call

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Wednesday was a day Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman never will forget.

Those four players were elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted into Cooperstown, NY., alongside Alan Trammell and Jack Morris on July 30.

It was the first year on the ballot for both Jones (97.2 percent) and Thome (89.8 percent), while Guerrero (92.9 percent) made the cut on his second try and Hoffman (79.9 percent) got in on his third attempt.

And each of these four Major League Baseball greats had an incredible reaction upon hearing the news.

First, one of the four best third basemen in baseball history got the call.

Then, Vlad the Impaler kept it cool.

¡Llegó la llamada! Es Oficial!

Thank you Baseball, thank you @baseballhall pic.twitter.com/qZO6ykN5aD — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018

Next up: Hell’s Bells gets emotional.

And finally, Thome.

Congrats to the 2018 Hall of Fame class.