Watch Drake Hilariously Chirp Kevin Durant After Warriors Star’s Missed Dunk

Not only is Drake a world-class artist, he’s also a top-notch heckler.

The hip-hop star and Toronto native is an avid Raptors fan and often takes in games courtside at Air Canada Centre. So when the Golden State Warriors came into town Saturday night, it was no surprise that Drake was in attendance.

In the second quarter of the contest, Kevin Durant soared to the basket for a huge dunk, but the Warriors star was denied by the rim. And after the muffed slam, Drake provided KD with an ear full of trash talk.

Check out the scene in the clip below:

Drake hitting KD with a little 🚮 talk? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/06LhWDek61 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2018

The missed dunk certainly is a highlight Durant will want to forget, but he ended up getting the last laugh as he scored 25 points in Golden State’s 127-125 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports