Watch Gisele Console Tom Brady After Patriots’ Blowout Loss To Chiefs

Gisele Bundchen reportedly wants her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, to stop playing football.

But, when the situation calls for it, the Brazilian supermodel is more than willing to lend some gridiron advice.

The first episode of “Tom vs Time,” Brady’s six-part Facebook documentary, debuted Thursday and features some behind-the-scenes looks at the notoriously private quarterback. One of the more revealing moments comes at the end of the episode, which shows Brady and Bundchen driving home after the Patriots’ 42-27 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady understandably was ticked off with how his team played, and Bundchen attempted to calm him down.

Check this out:

Brady: “We were so shitty.”

Gisele: “You weren’t. You were just not in sync.” Pretty unique look at Gisele’s role in Brady’s life. Their conversation after the Patriots were blown out by Chiefs, 42-27, in Week 1 this season. pic.twitter.com/Gx3V2KHhIs — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) January 25, 2018

Bundchen clearly had good intentions, even if Brady probably wasn’t in the mood to speak or hear from anyone.

This was just one of many interesting moments from the episode. Brady also revealed he still keeps his Deflategate suspension letter, and he shared some notes from Bill Belichick’s pre-Super Bowl LI team meeting.

Episode 2 of “Tom vs. Time” drops Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images