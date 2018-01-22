Watch Gordon Hayward Drill 3-Pointers With Ease In Latest Step Forward

We understand if Boston sports fans’ attentions were elsewhere Sunday. But we have another reason for them to get excited.

Late Sunday night, several hours after the Celtics’ loss to the Orlando Magic at TD Garden, Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted a video to Instagram of her husband knocking down a few 3-pointers in an empty gym.

Still can’t beat me… 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on Jan 21, 2018 at 7:12pm PST

Why do we care about this? Well, Hayward currently is recovering from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in his Celtics debut, and this is the first video evidence of the 27-year-old’s spot shooting workouts recently detailed by head coach Brad Stevens.

It looks like his mobility still is pretty limited, so C’s fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too much about a potential comeback. But this still is pretty impressive progress for a guy who was confined to shooting from a chair just over two months ago.

As for Robyn’s “still can’t beat me” caption… She can get buckets, too.

