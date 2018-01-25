Watch Gordon Hayward Get Shots Up At Staples Center Before Celtics-Clippers

The road to recovery continues for Gordon Hayward.

Hayward, who suffered a gruesome leg injury on Opening Night, has continued to show promising signs of progression since undergoing surgery. And in an effort to change his rehab scenery, the star forward traveled with the Boston Celtics for their four-game West Coast road trip.

Before the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Hayward took the Staples Center floor to practice some ball-handling, as well as get some shots up.

Here’s the latest look at Hayward:

While Hayward noticeably wasn’t jumping at all during his work out, it appears he had no issues bouncing on his injured leg. Not to mention, his shooting stroke sure looks pretty sharp.

Although the Celtics have given no indication as to whether Hayward will return this season, it’s tough not to get excited about the possibility given his steady progression.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports