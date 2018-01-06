Watch High School Player Shatter Backboard With Huge Fast-Break Dunk

Backboard-shattering dunks are rarely seen nowadays — and that’s a shame.

Because, as California high scooler Michael Hayes recently proved, few things in basketball are as exciting as a dunk that leaves a backboard in shambles.

Hayes, a senior at Merrill West High School, intercepted a pass and took off for an easy fast-break dunk. But he apparently dunked a bit too hard, as he ripped the rim right out of the glass.

Check this out:

Well, that’s one way to leave a mark.

Personally, we hope Hayes keeps the rim, channels Shaquille O’Neal and begins work on his own “shattered rim tree.”