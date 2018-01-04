Watch Isaiah Thomas Get Huge Ovation After Celtics-Cavs Jumbotron Cameo

BOSTON — Sure, Isaiah Thomas didn’t want a tribute video, but the Celtics weren’t just going to ignore him.

Thomas returned to TD Garden on Wednesday night for the first time since Boston traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. And while the Cavs held him out on the second night of a back-to-back, the Celtics faithful still got the opportunity to show him some love.

The Garden’s Jumbotron panned to Thomas on Cleveland’s bench during a timeout midway through the second quarter, and the sellout crowd reacted by giving the former Celtic a rousing, lengthy ovation.

No tribute but kinda a tribute Isaiah Thomas is BACK #Celtics pic.twitter.com/ySKNuL47JX — Courtney Cox (@coxcourtney) January 4, 2018

Isaiah Thomas receives a thunderous ovation from the #Celtics crowd. pic.twitter.com/heLTftus3Z — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2018

Thomas was relatively subdued during the ovation, but still acknowledged the crowd with a raised hand.

The 28-year-old, who earned All-Star honors in both of his two full seasons with Boston, also received a warm welcome when he first arrived on the Cavs’ bench during the first quarter.

IT joins the @Cavs on the bench in Boston. pic.twitter.com/S0lahKGW6v — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2018

Thomas admitted before the game it’s for the best he didn’t suit up against his former team Wednesday night, as he’s still not 100 percent while working back from a hip injury. That, of course, meant no tribute video, but it looks like the Celtics found a nice workaround.

