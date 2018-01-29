Watch Isaiah Thomas’ Son Hilariously Interrupt Tense Exchange With Reporter

Isaiah Thomas and the media haven’t gotten along too well recently. So, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard brought a little extra muscle with him Sunday night.

The Cavs won their second straight game, defeating the Detroit Pistons 121-104 at home. But Thomas didn’t play in the entire fourth quarter, looking on as Cleveland outscored Detroit 31-17 in the final frame with him on the bench.

The All-Star guard later was asked what he thought about head coach Tyronn Lue not playing him in the fourth quarter. He gave a snippy response — before his 5-year-old son, Jaiden, chimed in.

“I don’t know. What do you want me to say?” Thomas said, via FOX Sports Ohio. “I’m just glad we won.”

That’s when young Jaiden came to his father’s defense.

“Anything. You can say anything. Thank you for your honesty,” Jaiden said while standing at Thomas’ feet.

Now, that’s how you look out for your dad — even if father didn’t seem to approve of son’s interruption.

Thomas actually played well in his three quarters of action, tallying 14 points and a season-high seven assists in 27 minutes. That high assist number came after just a day after he had a testy back-and-forth with a reporter about his shot selection. Coincidence?

“Yeah, I changed (my game) because (the Cavs were) mad at my shot selection,” Thomas replied sarcastically. “No, I just made the right play. That’s all I did. I tried to get in the paint, be aggressive. Guys made shots, and that’s just how I play.”

Oh, and for the record: Jaiden eventually got his much-desired air time.

.@isaiahthomas' son takes the mic with an update on his basketball game! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/RDddow21MI — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 29, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images