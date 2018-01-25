Watch: Jaguars Were Livid After Pass Interference Benefiting Patriots

Based on comments after Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, it was clear the Jacksonville Jaguars were not pleased with the officiating in the New England Patriots’ comeback win.

To what degree they were angry was not clear until NFL Films posted a 24-minute “Turning Point” special on the game.

Nearly two minutes of the show were dedicated to Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and cornerback Jalen Ramsey complaining about a single defensive pass interference penalty Jacksonville corner A.J. Bouye committed on Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Patriots picked up 32 yards on the penalty late in the first half. The Patriots scored two plays later, cutting the Jaguars’ lead to 14-10.

Watch Marrone and Ramsey argue the call at the 7:42 mark.

The officials vehemently argued the call was right.

The Jaguars had plenty of chances to win, regardless. They later led 20-10 in the second half before letting the Patriots score two touchdowns to win 24-20.

