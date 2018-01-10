Watch James Johnson, Serge Ibaka Get Ejected For Punching Each Other

Tuesday night’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat got intense in the third quarter when two players threw a punch.

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Heat forward James Johnson both got tossed after taking a swing at each other.

Take a look in the video below.

James Johnson vs. Serge Ibaka, Winner: Draw! pic.twitter.com/YO7wLMXJ9E — Floyd Maywobther Jr. (@World_Wide_Wob) January 10, 2018

Ibaka and Johnson bumped chests afterward before one of the referees broke it up.

Ibaka was ejected from a game last season for trading punches with Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images