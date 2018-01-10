NBA

Watch James Johnson, Serge Ibaka Get Ejected For Punching Each Other

by on Tue, Jan 9, 2018 at 9:20PM
1,558

Tuesday night’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat got intense in the third quarter when two players threw a punch.

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Heat forward James Johnson both got tossed after taking a swing at each other.

Take a look in the video below.

Ibaka and Johnson bumped chests afterward before one of the referees broke it up.

Ibaka was ejected from a game last season for trading punches with Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team