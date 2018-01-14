New England Patriots

Watch James White Score Second Touchdown Of Patriots-Titans NFL Playoff Game

James White is an NFL playoff touchdown machine.

After tying Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at seven with a receiving touchdown in the second quarter, the New England Patriots running back gave fans at Gillette Stadium another reason to cheer with his second score of the night later in quarter.

Here’s a look at White’s first touchdown of the game:

White had three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the Patriots’ memorable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XLI. So, he now has five of the team’s last six postseason touchdowns.

The Titans were one of the worst defenses against the run this season, and it’s clear the Patriots have made exploiting this weakness a focal point of their gameplan.

