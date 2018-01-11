Watch Jaylen Brown Hilariously Taunt 76ers’ Bench After 3-Pointer In London

Being in London apparently has one member of the Boston Celtics feeling the love.

In the second quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena, Jaylen Brown buried a 3-pointer in the corner and proceeded to taunt Philly’s bench by blowing them a kiss.

Jaylen Brown seals this 3 with a kiss blown in the direction of the Sixers' bench. pic.twitter.com/LXnZBfOce2 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 11, 2018

The gesture normally would have been a funny move by Brown, but it’s hard not to acknowledge that it came at a rather perplexing time. It was an impressive shot from beyond the arc, but the C’s still trailed the Sixers by 18 even after the bucket.

But maybe Brown was just feeling himself, as he finished the first half with a team-high 14 points.

